Headlines for Thursday, February 1, 2018

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Headlines
-Minus Hardy, county still has big cases
-Committee’s goal 100 percent graduation 
-Conor Wyer, Deon Basler receive January Red Tornado honors

Obituaries
-Vernon Flaming
-Billy Shephard


Sports
-Weatherford edges Clinton, wins series
-Gamer mindset makes Rivera exhilarating to watch

