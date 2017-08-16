Headlines for Thursday, August 17, 2017
Wed, 08/16/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017
Headlines
- City okays fire station lawsuit deal
- Marching band preview party Friday
- City donates $5,000 for Eastside budget
Obituary
- Jimmy Browning
- Anthony Mayfield
- Paul Amway
Sports
- Softball’s effort falls short at Hinton
- Volleyball hosts Cache ahead of Best of the West Tournament
