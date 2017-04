Headlines for Thursday, April 6, 2017

Headlines

- Lincoln water lines delayed a little longer

- Small towns pick leaders

Matz wins A-B School Board race

- Faith helps family survive despite tragedy

Sports

- Reds’ three-run fourth draws win

- Track sees development at Kingfisher

- Soccer extends win streak, scores six in district opener

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the NEW app.