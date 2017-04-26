Headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2017

Home

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Wed, 04/26/2017 - 3:44pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Headlines
- Threat puts CHS on lockdown
- Summer Playground signup opens
- Route 66 Festival vendors, autos encouraged to apply

Obituaries
- Thomas Kuhn
- Ellen Howard Taylor

Sports
- Lady Reds’ golf secures state berth
- Clinton holds Hobart off ahead of districts
- Tennis boosts seeds at Route 66

