Headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2017
Wed, 04/26/2017 - 3:44pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Headlines
- Threat puts CHS on lockdown
- Summer Playground signup opens
- Route 66 Festival vendors, autos encouraged to apply
Obituaries
- Thomas Kuhn
- Ellen Howard Taylor
Sports
- Lady Reds’ golf secures state berth
- Clinton holds Hobart off ahead of districts
- Tennis boosts seeds at Route 66
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.