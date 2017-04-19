Headlines for Thursday, April 20, 2017
Wed, 04/19/2017 - 3:11pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Headlines
- Updates given on three big city projects
- Probable cause found for manslaughter accusation
- British culture, sophistication come to Southwest Playhouse
Sports
- Clinton rolls Elk; Lady Reds clinch district
- Baseball dominates Santa Fe South, seals third
- Clinton tennis takes multiple runner-up finishes at Elk City
