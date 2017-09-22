Headlines for Saturday, September 23, 2017

Headlines

- Doctor indicted in 2016 killing over politics

- Delay granted in McGee reevaluation

- Principal Moring running tight ship at CHS

Obituaries

- Ted Maloy

- Stephen Sanders

Sports

- Volleyball goes through error struggles in sweep

- Updated Playoff Pairings

- Hernandez exudes humble leadership

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

