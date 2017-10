Headlines

- Weatherford’s Lawter Road delayed again

- Four hurt in in-town wrecks

- Planning for 2018 All School Reunion begins

Obituaries

- Shirley Johnston

- Leona Stepp

- Opal Brown

Sports

- Comeback falls inches short of glory

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.