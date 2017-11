Headlines for Saturday, November 4, 2017

Headlines

- CED7 releases five-year road, bridge plans

- Area folks’ kin hurt in wreck

- Hospital to introduce new family physician

Obituaries

- Tiburcio “Butch” Calixto

- Lynn Allen

Sports

- Loudermilk taking in lone year with Reds

- Local coaches deserve praise for coverage

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.