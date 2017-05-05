Headlines for Saturday, May 6, 2017
Fri, 05/05/2017 - 3:57pm Clinton Daily News
Saturday, May 6, 2017
Headlines
- City vote Tuesday on funds
- Teen charged with murder says he’s sorry
- Library sets summer plans
- A-B top students chosen; week’s activities planned
Obituary
- Betty Whiteman
Sports
- Baseball evades elimination at regionals
- Girls’ golf ends on tough state tourney
- Indians fall to Leedey, set record
