Home

Headlines for Saturday, May 13, 2017

Fri, 05/12/2017 - 3:52pm Clinton Daily News
Friday, May 12, 2017

 

Headlines
- Bar-S’s payroll up million-plus over five years
- Clinton Eagle Scout honored with two special awards
- Local group celebrates 90 years of giving

Obituaries
- Viola Moser
- Virginia Lowrance

Sports
- CHS Football begins transition to flexbone in spring
- Cordell’s Brown takes state
- Baseball finds reliable youth in 2017 campaign 

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154