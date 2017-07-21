Headlines for Saturday, July 22, 2017
Headlines
- Teen driver bound over for murder
- Cumberland’s Pastor Nease retiring after 23 years
- Shooter still being sought at Cordell
- County talk about lawyer likely to be closed to public
Sports
- Rodeo participants aid Panhandle
- Tentative classification numbers adjust with Elk City staying in 4A
