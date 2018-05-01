Headlines for Saturday, January 6, 2018
Fri, 01/05/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Friday, January 5, 2018
HEADLINES
-Nevada duo suspected in crimes here
-Kmart not listed for closure
-Chamber luncheon date set
-OSDH budget troubles hit close to home with cuts
OBITUARIES
-Carolyn Magpie
-Wendel Jones
SPORTS
-Hub City openers end in Clinton losses
-Area brackets update
-Wrestling puts scare into top-ranked programs
