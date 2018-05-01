Home

Headlines for Saturday, January 6, 2018

Fri, 01/05/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Friday, January 5, 2018

HEADLINES

-Nevada duo suspected in crimes here

-Kmart not listed for closure

-Chamber luncheon date set

-OSDH budget troubles hit close to home with cuts

OBITUARIES

-Carolyn Magpie

-Wendel Jones

SPORTS

-Hub City openers end in Clinton losses 

-Area brackets update

-Wrestling puts scare into top-ranked programs

