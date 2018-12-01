Headlines for Saturday, January 13, 2018
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Friday, January 12, 2018
HEADLINES
-Hardy trial will begin Tuesday
-Leftover school bond funds put to use
-Southwest Elementary students shatter old school reading record
OBITUARIES
-Eva Smith
-Arnold Adams
-Marsha Collins
-K.D. Kappel
SPORTS
-So much for ‘Conflict,’ Reds thump Eagles
-Have no fear, Kyler Murray is here
Subscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.