Home

Headlines for Saturday, January 13, 2018

Fri, 01/12/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Friday, January 12, 2018

HEADLINES

-Hardy trial will begin Tuesday

-Leftover school bond funds put to use

-Southwest Elementary students shatter old school reading record

OBITUARIES

-Eva Smith

-Arnold Adams

-Marsha Collins

-K.D. Kappel

SPORTS

-So much for ‘Conflict,’ Reds thump Eagles

-Have no fear, Kyler Murray is here

Subscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154