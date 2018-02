Headlines

-Estimated 500 acres burn in Hammon area

-Widow seeks spouse’s old labor post

-Hospital boss taking new post

Obituaries

-Larry Ballard

Sports

-No rust, Clinton rolls in first scrimmage

-Hardball defense wins again, Indians advance at regionals

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.