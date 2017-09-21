Home

Headlines for Friday, September 22, 2017

Thursday, September 21, 2017

- Storm sirens here being reduced
- Poker run, blood drive set for Lee
- Land east of Clinton rezoned for feed store, future development

Obituaries
- Doris “Jeannie” Schoonmaker
- Joseph Dyer
- Debrah Musick

Sports
- JV thumps El Reno, CMS loses to Mac
- Eagles facing second No. 1 opponent of the year

