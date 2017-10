Headlines

- Foss boss takes cautionary trip to California

- Don’t pick on police wives, either

- New plan has students on track to succeed

Sports

- Hartness provides balance of fun, focus in trenches

- Eagles improving in three-game skid

- Turtle embodies right attitude

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.