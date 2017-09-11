Headlines for Friday, November 10, 2017
Thu, 11/09/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday, November 9, 2017
Headlines
- Schumacher, Rosales to vie, and it counts
- ‘Little Women’ captures bygone days
- Prelim continued
- Courthouse closing early
- Sentinel grandmother, grandchild die in wreck
- No CDN edition Saturday
Obituary
- Charles "Buzz" Goodwin
Sports
- Six Reds pick up All-District honors
- Kids gave best effort in tough year
