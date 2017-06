Headlines for Friday, June 30, 2017

Headlines

- Jurors take six minutes in county suit

- Chamber elects new board members

- Head Start enrollment underway

- One more arrested in burglaries

Obituary

- Leona Willis

Sports

- Enid Tournament closes hopeful summer ball

- Jackson’s stability, program devotion kick start volleyball rebuild

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.