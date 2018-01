HEADLINES

-Design firm selected for I-40 project

-Flu shot still recommended

-Joint mentoring program planned

OBITUARIES

-Jessie Martinez

-Mildred Diemund

DEATH NOTICE

-Wendell Jones

SPORTS

-Eighth grade faces challenging tourney

-Clinton basketball's rebuild advancing

Subscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.