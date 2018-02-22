Headlines for Friday, February 23, 2018
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday, February 22, 2018
Headlines
-Ice snarls traffic, slows walkers
-Schools handle town’s power outage best as possible
-Ticket sales brisk ahead of musical’s opening
Death Notice
-David Lane
Obituaries
-Shirley Wynn
Sports
-Jackson starting as true freshman at UALR
-Rodriguez lends helping hand on practice squad
-Foss Lake Fishing Report
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.