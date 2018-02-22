Headlines for Friday, February 23, 2018

Headlines

-Ice snarls traffic, slows walkers

-Schools handle town’s power outage best as possible

-Ticket sales brisk ahead of musical’s opening

Death Notice

-David Lane

Obituaries

-Shirley Wynn

Sports

-Jackson starting as true freshman at UALR

-Rodriguez lends helping hand on practice squad

-Foss Lake Fishing Report

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.