HEADLINES

-Clinton audit shows things looking better

-Cast announced for ‘The Music Man’

OBITUARIES

-Lynne Catlett

-Raymond Cometsevah

-Joe Webb

SPORTS

-Reds prep for next test at Monett

-Districts realign for upcoming seasons

-OU clashing with old school Georgia

Subscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.