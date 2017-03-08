Home

Headlines for Friday, August 4, 2017

Thu, 08/03/2017
Thursday, Aug 3, 2017

 

Headlines 
- Six children left alone; mom charged
- Second Dixon well possible but not yet
- Southwest to hold ‘Parent University’

Obituary
- Vera Spradlin

Sports
- A-B baseball modifying approach at practice
- Atchley adds unsung work ethic to Reds’ starting lineup
- Football prep work commences

