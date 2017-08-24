Home

Headlines for Friday, August 25, 2017

Thu, 08/24/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday, Aug 24, 2017

Headlines 
- Bomb suspect ‘competent,’ says attorney
- $10,000 theft by employee charged
- Teacher founds new tutoring program
- Daily News broadens game alerts 

Obituaries
- Courtney Turney
- Mary Jo Gresham

Sports
- CBA learning quickly with young team
- Bulldogs’ defense needs newcomers to step up

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154