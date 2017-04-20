Headlines for Friday, April 21, 2017
Thu, 04/20/2017 - 3:14pm Clinton Daily News
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Headlines
- Suspect’s ad on Facebook leads to arrest
- Citizen pushes case for smoke alarms
- ‘Run for the Son’ enters 30th year
Obituaries
- Tyrone Lewis Jr.
- Carolyn Sauer
Sports
- Reynaga represents selfless play
- Riverside hosting ladies’ clinic
- Golf breaks 90-wall in recent tournaments
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.