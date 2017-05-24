Home

Headlines forThursday, May 25, 2017

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 5:01pm Clinton11
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

 

Headlines
- Animal shelter’s grand opening scheduled June 6
- Man allegedly couldn’t resist stealing farm stuff
- Boys, Girls State delegates announced
- Day camp final sign-up session set

Obituaries
- Sadie Williams

Sports
- Mendoza’s Stars fall short, Clanton closes year
- Nguyen ends career as three-time state finalist

