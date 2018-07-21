Enrollment process sees changes

Because of the early start this year to the 2018-2019 academic year, Aug. 9, school enrollment will take place a little earlier than it normally would. In an effort to make the process as convenient as possible for parents, for the first time Clinton Public Schools will hold uniform enrollment days and times for all grades in the district.

The day and time for all schools’ “Meet the Teacher” night will be the same as well. And for some elementary students, changes have also been made to where parents will go to enroll their children.

Enrollment for all students in the Clinton School District will now take place on the following days and times:

Monday, July 30 — 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31 — Noon until 7 p.m.

“Meet the Teacher” night for all students will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.

For middle school and high school students, enrollment locations will remain at their respective schools, Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School. But in a further effort to keep the enrollment process as easy as possible for parents, enrollments for every elementary student will now take place at Southwest Elementary School, 1903 Opal Ave. in Clinton.

“Sometimes parents might have to go to two or three campuses to get all their children enrolled for school, so we thought this would be an efficient way to get it done,” said SWE Principal Nathan Meget. “If you can take your kids to one spot instead of multiple campuses, it’ll be a lot easier to get them enrolled and get all the paperwork where it needs to be.”

He said the enrollment change was first presented by some of the school district’s counselors and school administrators liked the idea.

Elementary school enrollment will be set up in the SWE cafeteria. Meget said the campus will be open on those days and times so parents can reach the cafeteria no matter where they park.