Max McKinsey was recognized as the 2018 Clinton Citizen of the Year Friday night at the annual Clinton Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. Other honored recipients for the evening included Mayor David Berrong, Community Impact Award; Jeanie Campbell, Clinton Public Schools Foundation; Matthew Blakeburn, Rotary Business Person of the Year; Valerie Miller, AMBUCS Woman of the Year; Kids in Care, Inc., AMBUCS Organization of the Year; and Marcia Wheeler, Volunteer of the Year.