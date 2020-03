-Be prepared for storm season

-Spring break kids’ activities set

-Diosdado, Thompson win CHS top honors

-CHS competes in fierce first tourney

-Area basketball delivers on preseason prediction

-CHS games affected

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.