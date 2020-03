-Caretaker facing theft charges

-Clinton Public School Foundation awards classroom project grants

-Sinor EMS learns how to take Coronavirus precautions

-Lady Reds drop slugfest to H-E

-CHS track hosts meet after school

-Reds open season today versus Elk City

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Robert “Robby” Wynn

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.