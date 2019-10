-Two allegedly threatened by kidnappers

-High school to track truancies

-City will again help heifer show

-Expert provides second opinion for school bond issue

-Denney plays selfless football for Reds

-Corn Bible Crusaders win first game of 2019

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.