Home

Headlines for Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Mon, 04/03/2017 - 3:32pm Clinton Daily News
Monday, April 3, 2017

 

Headlines
- Econolodge here robbed at gunpoint
- County jailer suspected of sex crimes
- Clinton schools begin state testing

Obituaries
- Ron Hughes
- Ernest Sanders

Sports
- Lady Reds earn fifth shutout
- Boys’ soccer recovers from deficit, falls in PKs
- Jackson hired to lead volleyball
- Baseball drops two of three to finish I-40 Classic

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154