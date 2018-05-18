What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 5:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, May 18, 2018
-Wastewater pipeline bid saves city lots
-Clinton man facing multiple charges
-Farmers Market open this weekend
-2018 Arapaho-Butler valedictorians, salutatorians honored
-Gaunt named Coach of the Year
-Clinton soccer sends two to collegiate level
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Jimmy Rivera
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.