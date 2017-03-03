Headlines for Saturday, March 4, 2017

Headlines

- New effort afoot to help fund local events

- ‘Secret’ sausage recipe has rich history

- CHS offers night of art, creativity

- Fake hundred intercepted at courthouse

Obituaries

- Gayla Coleman

- Joe Martin

Sports

- Reds blast Harrah, Lady Reds fall

- Indians’ defense stifles ‘Stangs in state loss

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

