Headlines

-Trio exits burning house via ladder

-Teachers awarded $17,073 in grants

-Man pleads guilty to child porn

Sports

-Ramos gears up for state run in final year

-Lady Reds sustain solid play, earn fourth

-Whirlwinds pounce on Eagles early, roll to win

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.