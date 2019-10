End 3rd Quarter

Clinton 21

Anadarko 8

Isaac Tubbs gets out of a tackle in the backfield and jets for a 7-yard TD run. CHS leads 21-0. A.J. Davis jets by everyone down the left sideline for a 42-yard touchdown to get Darko on the board. Warriors go for the 2 and get it on a diving run from Williams. CHS still leads 21-8.