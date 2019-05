The Clinton boys' soccer team will now play their quarterfinals matchup tonight at 8 p.m. at home versus Southeast. The Lady Reds will play Newcastle at 2 p.m. tomorrow at home.

Clinton baseball will play its regional game versus Heritage Hall tomorrow at 3 pm. at Kingfisher. If they win, they play at 5 p.m., and the "if-necessary" game will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.