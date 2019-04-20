NEWS ALERT - Shooting

A man is in custody following what is believed to be a domestic shooting in Arapaho. According to Custer County Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell, his department received a call at 6:24 p.m. Saturday of a shooting in the parking lot of the DinoMart convenience store. The Sherriff said a man allegedly went up to a parked car and fired three shots through the window striking a woman that they believe to be the assailant’s ex-wife. Tidwell said she was unresponsive when she was transported to AllianceClinton Hospital.

The suspect was arrested approximately an hour later after a short pursuit that ended in the parking lot of the Clinton Police Department.

The investigation has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

