Thursday, December 1, 2016

Headlines

- Trooper miles being sliced to save funds

- Higher turnouts for festival, parade

- ‘Helping hands’ needed for Mennonite disaster relief

Sports

- Indians’ effort not enough against Oilers, Tut

- Lady Indians falter in second half, drop third straight

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.