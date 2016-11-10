Wyer, Brown pace Reds in win

CACHE – Quarterback Conor Wyer and receiver J.J. Brown connected for four scores and the run game added two more as the Red Tornadoes (4-2 overall, 2-1 district) dropped Cache (4-2 overall, 1-2 district) in a convincing 41-21 win Friday night.

Head coach Reade Box said the team is taking steps forward to become a state championship squad. They still need to fix some missteps in their game as well.

“We are closer, but we are still making some minor mistakes on all phases,” he said. “We don’t need to peak now. We need to peak in the playoffs. I can’t say enough about these kids how hard they’ve fought the past three weeks. They overcame a lot of adversity.”