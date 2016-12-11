Wrestling searches for top spot in 4A

Clinton High School wrestling began training for the upcoming year four weeks ago in search for a state title for the 2016-2017 season.

The Reds will be looking to replace some strong seniors from last season. So far, the Reds have 27, not counting the football players, wrestlers this season. Head coach Shawn Finch said the numbers are about what he expected. Finch said he isn’t worried about announcing starters yet but rather improving daily.

“We are just concentrating on getting better,” he said. “We don’t know who our starters are going to be until December. So everybody we have in the room is concentrating on learning and getting better. I think we are already a really good team, so now we need to focus on the little things.”

