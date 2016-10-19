White creating instant impact

Clinton football has seen a big resurgence in recent weeks, and a lot of that has to do with some new, old faces in the program.

Senior cornerback and wide receiver Jason White is one of the new major contributors to the Reds. He joined the team during the Heritage Hall week and has started for the Reds ever since.

He was part of the defense that shut down the Chargers’ potent passing attack allowing just 80 yards on the night. The following week against Elk City, he dropped two passes that would’ve gone for six, but he was shaking off the rust factor. In the team’s last two weeks he’s been a standout.

