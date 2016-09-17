Whirlwinds continue undefeated start

Clinton Middle School football rolled through its third games of the season with the seventh grade winning 28-14 and the eighth grade winning 34-6 Thursday at Anadarko.

Head coach Clay Chittum said both squads are overpowering their opponents so far. The teams they have faced aren’t able to handle their physicality.

“As far as the eighth grade, I’m pretty happy,” he said. “We’ve been the most physical team in all three games. We play exceptionally hard and that goes for both teams. The eighth grade executes a little better, but you’d expect that cause they have a year under their belt. They’re blessed with more breakaway talent because of Atrel (Bryson).”

