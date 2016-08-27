Volleyball swept in rematch with Lady Eagles

verall) was swept in straight sets by Weatherford (6-4 overall) in Thursday’s loss.

The Lady Reds dropped the three sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-12) respectively. Head coach Joey Collins said the team came out flat.

“We just didn’t show up,” she said. “We weren’t ever in the lead. We didn’t really do anything. Service speed was terrible so it was really hard to get anything set up. We just played dead and the match was over quick.”