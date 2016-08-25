Volleyball sweeps Sharon-Mutual on the road

Clinton volleyball (7-8 overall) got a much-needed, three-set, road win against Sharon-Mutual on Tuesday.

The Lady Reds had a rough past week. They lost to rival Weatherford on a comeback in the final set. Also, they were beaten handily twice by Corn Bible Academy.

Head coach Joey Collins said the team needed this win to put the past behind them. She said the team is always trying to be even keel in wins and losses.

