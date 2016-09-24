Volleyball sends seniors out with home win

Despite a power outage and change of location, Clinton volleyball came away with a 2-0 home finale, senior night win over Erick Thursday at the Clinton Middle School gym.

The Lady Reds swept Erick this season beating the Lady Bearcats in all three matches they played. They also won every single set making it a 7-0 aggregate score on the year. Although they came away with a 2-0 win, the scores weren’t as dominant as usual. The Lady Reds opened with a 25-16 win and followed it with a 25-20 win giving seniors Darienne Bailey and Candace Tipton a final home win.

Head coach Joey Collins said she wasn’t upset with the team. The chaotic situation between switching gyms and having to wait a few hours definitely made for a challenge. Collins said she was proud of the effort and focus they showed to come away with the win.

