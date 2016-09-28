Volleyball falls in season finale

PUTNAM CITY — Clinton volleyball (13-16 overall) lost its final regular season game in straight sets to 6A’s, 16th-ranked Putnam City North Lady Panthers (21-7 overall) Monday.

The Lady Reds kept it close in two out of three sets. They put up a strong fight in the opening set losing 25-23. The Lady Panthers rolled in the second beating the Reds 25-11. In the final set, Clinton again kept it close, but failed to pick up a win losing 25-19.

Head coach Joey Collins said the team made too many mistakes to come out with a win.

