Volleyball drops all three in home tourney

Clinton volleyball (11-15 overall) exited early in its home conference tourney losing all three contests and winning just one total set amongst the three matches.

Head coach Joey Collins said she was happy with some of the team’s play, but they couldn’t recover from fatigue.

“They played pretty well in the first match,” she said. “We definitely should have beat Elgin. I was glad we at least took a set off them. We were struggling defending their middle. Against CBA (Corn Bible Academy), they played hard and against Amber-Pocasset we were just tired. You could see they were playing exhausted and they didn’t have it in them.”

