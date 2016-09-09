Volleyball continues trending upwards

Clinton volleyball (10-10 overall) won its tenth game of the season Tuesday with a 2-0 sweep at Erick.

The Lady Reds didn’t dominate the sets winning 25-21, 25-18, but they came away with another win. Head coach Joey Collins said the team didn’t put up its best performance, but they came away with a win regardless.

“It was difficult coming off a long weekend,” she said. “It was a little sloppy and they definitely needed to practice today (Wednesday). But, a win is a win and they felt good about it.”

