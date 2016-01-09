Volleyball continues recent winning streak

Clinton volleyball (9-9 overall) climbed its way back from a tough couple weeks to reach .500 again with a sweep of Amber-Pocasset.

The win was Clinton’s third in its last four and its second straight sweep-win. The Lady Reds won all three sets with scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-15. Collins said the team played its best game of 2016.

“Last night was the best I’ve ever seen my girls play,” she said. “Defensively, it wasn’t pretty. But, they just kept everything off the floor and no matter what kept the point alive.”

