Uribe playing senior season for ‘teammates’

Senior defensive back and wide receiver Jason Uribe isn’t one of the Clinton’s go to players, but he is an appreciated member of the Red Tornadoes football program.

Uribe hasn’t seen the field a lot this season, but when he got his opportunity he capitalized. In Friday’s 68-14 win over Chickasha, Uribe was put into the game at defensive back. With the game in hand, the Reds were able to put in some backups and Uribe got the nod. He responded with his first career interception off a deflection.

Uribe said he’s enjoyed the team this season. Uribe was excited to get the pick but he’s more excited for the team’s shot at state.

